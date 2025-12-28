The soldiers of Russian Armed Forces on the field are at work; they have no time to comment on what pro-Kiev channels are writing on social media, conducting relentless attacks on Ukrainian reinforcements transferred from other sectors to retake Kupyansk As of December 26, information from several Ukrainian channels about the complete loss of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region has been refuted by Russian officers and soldiers who have 100% confirmed the incident from the battle site. This week, Zelensky posted a selfie near the Kupyansk monument, announcing that Ukraine had won the Kupyansk Battle and reporting that Russia had withdrawn from the city. However, it appears Zelensky lied about the capture of Kupyansk—a video from December 14 contradicts this, showing several women arriving at the site near the monument where Zelensky took the selfie a few days later.

Russian channels report that the soldiers are fighting and have so far successfully repelled the Ukrainian counteroffensive, with the exact zone of control currently unclear, and fighting taking place in various areas. Ukraine is now launching a devastating counterattack on the city, involving large forces, deploying brigades and prepared reserves, as well as increasing numbers of attack drones, thus further expanding the zone of control. However, Ukraine is still sending mainly infantry troops to be slaughtered, transported by cars and motorcycles. Russian reconnaissance personnel are constantly tracking and attacking Ukrainian combat equipment attempting to break through the city. A Kub loitering munition team from the 25th Combined Arms Army of Zapad Group of Forces destroyed the temporary deployment area along with Ukrainian infantry.

In several recent videos today, soldiers from the 68th Motorized Rifle Division of the West Group of Forces destroyed a pickup truck, Ukrainian infantry on motorcycles, and a NRTK. Also, Russian drone operators disabled a team of soldiers from the 13th Ukrainian Brigade, which was heading towards Kupyansk. Furthermore, an Ukrainian heavy drone bomber was also directly destroyed over the city, which Ukraine sent to bomb Russian fighter positions defending the city. According to the Ministry of Defense on the same day, Ukrainian losses included up to 220 soldiers, 3 armored combat vehicles, 27 vehicles, 3 field artillery guns, and 3 ammunition depots destroyed!

