EVIL Israel forcibly evicts elderly disabled Palestinian woman in Jerusalem - Evil Is real
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
102 views • 1 day ago

Israel forcibly evicts elderly Palestinian woman in Jerusalem

➡️ Israeli forces expelled Umm Zuhri Shweiki from her home in Silwan’s Batn al-Hawa neighborhood, handing it over to settlers under ownership claims from 1881

➡️ The move is part of a settler campaign threatening dozens of Palestinian families with displacement.

Adding, more on Israel:  Israel launches new airstrikes on southern Lebanon — multiple bombs hit al-Mahmoudiyah in the Jezzine district.

Israel tries to police Lebanon: Demands house raids for Hezbollah weapons

📌 Israel has reportedly pressed the Lebanese army to raid private homes in the south to seize Hezbollah weapons — a demand Lebanon rejected, warning it would ignite civil strife. 

🇱🇧 Beirut insists its cautious disarmament plan is already working, with dozens of tunnels and missile caches found since last year’s truce.

🇮🇱 But Israel keeps moving the goalposts. After its demand was rebuffed, it stepped up airstrikes — a warning to Lebanon that if it doesn’t follow Israeli orders, Tel Aviv might launch another campaign.

👉 Lebanon fears that every concession inviting another demand and every restraint will be met with new threats. In its drive to control security beyond its borders, Israel is determined to play both judge and executioner.



Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
