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Do you know what you believe based on the word of God or man made religion or man made Christian denominations?
https://rumble.com/v7b86xu-persecution-is-coming-what-gospel-is-that.html
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I am still not able to get Home Broadband despite my efforts to do so. I continue to use my Mobile data and most of my attempts to upload any videos on Brighteon is not working, it is just getting to a percentage upload and restarting again repeatedly. Dont have the same issue with rumble and bitchute, so I will post links. No videos can be watched in UK, but I can upload them.