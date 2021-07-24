NORTHERN IRELAND LADY EXPLAINS THE IMMINENT COLLAPSE OF THE CURRENT FINANCIAL SYSTEM

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
TruthVideos1984
35690 subscribers
The next worldwide crisis will introduce and usher in a new digital financial system.
They want central bank digital currencies and all your assets will be digitized onto a blockchain.
You'll own nothing and you'll be happy.
Download the video:
https://up-load.io/5zvnzsn96jrx