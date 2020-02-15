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DRK: Deutsches Rotes Kreuz - Blutlieferdienst der Reptiloiden Freimaurer-Loge Rothschilds
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261 views • February 15, 2020
Freimaurer Verein DRK - Hintergrund Informationen
Quellen: Die unglaublichen Heilerfolge des Geistheilers Sananda! https://www.bitchute.com/video/PNUFUh2RFUlI/
Sie sind hier! Teil 2_2 , TV-Interview vom 06 10 2019 bei FreeSpirit TV! https://www.bitchute.com/video/qNIRPi6KlBDX/
Hier geht es zu Teil 1: https://www.bitchute.com/video/KXL5V1WdWucs/ https://www.invidio.us/watch?v=YbhMNjLxmhQ
Sananda, Geistheiler und Exorzist, Bewusstseinslehrer und
Bestsellerautor, zu Besuch bei Free Spirit TV in der Schweiz!
Mehr Informationen über Sananda: https://www.geistheiler-sananda.net/
Telegram Channel: https://t.me/sananda_Geistheiler_videos
Paar rettet Baby-Fuchs - Polizei erschlägt ihn (Beschreibung) (Kommentare von Sananda)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/o9dXW9eEPIDw/
Drako- Reptiloid Angela Merkel - "Sie leben!" - Shapeshifter
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MpXDab5Yiwdc/
Joe Biden, der Vorzeigerepto, hat Probleme seine Form zu halten in 3 D!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/de6lJUbAfFjo/
DRAKO REPTILOID ANGELA MERKEL: REPTILOID & SHAPESHIFTER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2k4sZMAfak9v/
Quellen: Die unglaublichen Heilerfolge des Geistheilers Sananda! https://www.bitchute.com/video/PNUFUh2RFUlI/
Sie sind hier! Teil 2_2 , TV-Interview vom 06 10 2019 bei FreeSpirit TV! https://www.bitchute.com/video/qNIRPi6KlBDX/
Hier geht es zu Teil 1: https://www.bitchute.com/video/KXL5V1WdWucs/ https://www.invidio.us/watch?v=YbhMNjLxmhQ
Sananda, Geistheiler und Exorzist, Bewusstseinslehrer und
Bestsellerautor, zu Besuch bei Free Spirit TV in der Schweiz!
Mehr Informationen über Sananda: https://www.geistheiler-sananda.net/
Telegram Channel: https://t.me/sananda_Geistheiler_videos
Paar rettet Baby-Fuchs - Polizei erschlägt ihn (Beschreibung) (Kommentare von Sananda)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/o9dXW9eEPIDw/
Drako- Reptiloid Angela Merkel - "Sie leben!" - Shapeshifter
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MpXDab5Yiwdc/
Joe Biden, der Vorzeigerepto, hat Probleme seine Form zu halten in 3 D!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/de6lJUbAfFjo/
DRAKO REPTILOID ANGELA MERKEL: REPTILOID & SHAPESHIFTER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2k4sZMAfak9v/
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