Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Vaccinated countries have highest excess death rates
330 views
channel image
Data Dumper
Published Yesterday |

Jimmy Dore, March 24, 2023


A new study covered by retired English nursing professor John Campbell has demonstrated a correlation between countries with high COVID vaccination levels and excess mortality. The study has not been peer reviewed, but if its results hold up to scrutiny, the likelihood that these vaccines have actually driven up death rates will be a huge scandal. Or at least it should be.


Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss the larger meaning of the study’s results.


Kurt Metzger on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kurtmetzger

Kurt’s website: http://www.KurtMetzgerComedy.com


Jimmy

https://www.jimmydore.com/

Keywords
vaccinecountriesdeath rate

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket