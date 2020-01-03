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Congressman Larry McDonald calls out the Rockefeller's and the New World Order
Screw Socialism!
Screw Socialism!
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144 views • January 03, 2020
Congressman Larry McDonald knew what the Rockefeller's and their devil worshipping, private central banking, Zionist buddies were up WAY BACK in the 1980's. The elite finally killed McDonald when they used a Russian Jet to shoot down the passenger plane McDonald was travelling on. The other 200+ people on the plane were just cannon fodder. This video shows what McDonald knew what was going on and being a God fearing, patriotic American he wanted to make it known to the rest of America. Soon after this interview he was killed. Now, America itself is about to suffer the same fate if its constitution loving PATRIOTS don't STAND UP FOR LIBERTY, arm themselves, and get ready for a MASSIVE FALSE FLAG ATTACK that the government will try to use to disarm the population. NEVER FORGET! ALL THESE SCHOOL SHOOTINGS ARE STAGED BY OUR OWN GOVERNMENT TO TRICK AMERICANS INTO GIVING UP THEIR GOD GIVEN RIGHT TO OWN A GUN! ONCE THEY GET THE GUNS, THE GENOCIDE WILL BEGIN!!!
We need a STATE with the BALLS to stand to up to the Federal Government before the Satanist running the country KILL US ALL!!! NEVER VOTE FOR A LIBERAL AGAIN!
Never vote for ANYONE IN THE TRAITOROUS CFR like TULSI GABBARD. WAKE UP!!!! PLEASE!!!! JESUS WARNED US THIS DAY WOULD COME!!!
Keywords
trumpdemocratsnraobamatreasonamericaconstitutionevilmurdersatanworldciaungenocideorderhillaryrockefellerzionbillcommunistcfrcaseypol-potrosenbergtri-lateral
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