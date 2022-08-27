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alexchristoforou Zuck throws FBI under bus. Macron- end of abundance. The Hague- we need Russian gas. Update 2
Alex Christoforouhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ME45S1J64g
https://rumble.com/v1hftcn-zuck-throws-fbi-under-bus.-macron-end-of-abundance.-the-hague-we-need-russi.html
https://odysee.com/@alexchristoforou:7/zuck-throws-fbi-under-bus.-macron,-end:6
Zuck throws FBI under bus. Macron, end of abundance. The Hague, we need Russian gas. Update 2