Trump predicts end of democracy if he doesn't return to White House
Published 19 hours ago

In front of a crowd of supporters in Ohio, the former president darkly predicted the end of democracy in the U.S. if he doesn't return to the White House. CBS New York's Bradley Blackburn reports.

trumpnewspolitics

