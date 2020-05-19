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#Coronavirus #BillGates ‘ID2020 ALLIANCE’ THAT WILL COMBINE VACCINATIONS WITH IMPLANT Mark
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40 views • May 19, 2020
https://principia-scientific.org/id20... #Coronavirus #BillGates
I made this video to show all of you what is going on behind closed door,s
The government,s have plans for all of us and this how it,s being played out!
Links
Chaos Is Coming: US To Start Testing People With Flu Symptoms
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/chao...
flu-symptoms
China’s Mandatory Vaccination Law Went Into Effect on December 1, 2019 – The Coronavirus Outbreak is it a Vaccine Experiment Gone Bad?
https://thewatchtowers.org/chinas-man...
BIG PHARMA AND MICROSOFT ARE TEAMING UP IN SOMETHING CALLED THE ‘ID2020 ALLIANCE’ THAT WILL COMBINE VACCINATIONS WITH IMPLANTABLE MICROCHIPS TO CREATE YOUR DIGITAL ID
https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/big-p...
‘ID2020 Alliance’ Will Combine Vaccinations & Implantable ID Microchips
https://principia-scientific.org/id20...
The Georgia Guidestones is a mysterious monument on which are carved ten “commandments” for a “New Age of Reason.” The first commandment? Maintaining the world population under 500 million people.
https://lastdaysglobalism.wordpress.c...
DISCORD.COM Truth money and freedom.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuW-...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8RsQ...
!AM*VESSLE* You Tube link
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQDK...
American Man Links
TrueTube.com https://truutube.com/channel/17514833...
Bitchute.comhttps://www.bitchute.com/channel/pJGC...
Come join me on my Discord American Man 1967 https://discord.gg/yDFxU8
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only.
This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 106A-117 of the U.S. Copyright Law.
I made this video to show all of you what is going on behind closed door,s
The government,s have plans for all of us and this how it,s being played out!
Links
Chaos Is Coming: US To Start Testing People With Flu Symptoms
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/chao...
flu-symptoms
China’s Mandatory Vaccination Law Went Into Effect on December 1, 2019 – The Coronavirus Outbreak is it a Vaccine Experiment Gone Bad?
https://thewatchtowers.org/chinas-man...
BIG PHARMA AND MICROSOFT ARE TEAMING UP IN SOMETHING CALLED THE ‘ID2020 ALLIANCE’ THAT WILL COMBINE VACCINATIONS WITH IMPLANTABLE MICROCHIPS TO CREATE YOUR DIGITAL ID
https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/big-p...
‘ID2020 Alliance’ Will Combine Vaccinations & Implantable ID Microchips
https://principia-scientific.org/id20...
The Georgia Guidestones is a mysterious monument on which are carved ten “commandments” for a “New Age of Reason.” The first commandment? Maintaining the world population under 500 million people.
https://lastdaysglobalism.wordpress.c...
DISCORD.COM Truth money and freedom.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuW-...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8RsQ...
!AM*VESSLE* You Tube link
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQDK...
American Man Links
TrueTube.com https://truutube.com/channel/17514833...
Bitchute.comhttps://www.bitchute.com/channel/pJGC...
Come join me on my Discord American Man 1967 https://discord.gg/yDFxU8
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only.
This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 106A-117 of the U.S. Copyright Law.
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