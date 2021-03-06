Belgium: EU "confident" it will reach 70 percent vaccination target by end of summer - von der Leyen

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Von der Leyen told reporters, "We are confident that we are able to reach our goal, that at the end of the summer, we will have offered to 70 percent of the population the vaccination, the 'adult population', these are 255 million people in the European Union and if we look at the planned figures this is a goal that we are confident that we'll reach."
"We observe a stable and decreasing trend in 20 countries, but increasing trends in about 7 others at the same time indeed there is a growing COVID fatigue among our citizens," she added, encouraging citizens to "not let up now."
Von der Leyen added that the EU is allowing exports of COVID-19 vaccines while the US and the UK have systems to block them, she detailed, "the vast majority of exports is done by BioNTech Pfizer, 95 percent approximately and the rest basically by Moderna." She stated that both companies were honouring their contracts, noting however, "We are in discussions as you know with AstraZeneca where there is room for improvement."
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k3CrOSBPvNY
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