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Does God Have A Calendar?
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101 views • January 22, 2021
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Was God's calendar outlawed by the Catholic Church fulfilling Daniel 7:25?
Cepher Publishing Group, LLC., by Dr. Stephen Pidgeon: https://www.cepher.net/about-cepher-p...
God’s Original Calendar by 4 Angels Publications:
https://www.4angelspublications.com/p...
The Biblical Calendar Outlawed by 4 Angels Publications: https://www.4angelspublications.com/a...
Saturday Sabbath? Or Lunar Sabbath? by Denis O'Callaghan Ph.D.: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/saturd...
The Creator's Calendar by World's Last Chance: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DbzFG...
Was God's calendar outlawed by the Catholic Church fulfilling Daniel 7:25?
Cepher Publishing Group, LLC., by Dr. Stephen Pidgeon: https://www.cepher.net/about-cepher-p...
God’s Original Calendar by 4 Angels Publications:
https://www.4angelspublications.com/p...
The Biblical Calendar Outlawed by 4 Angels Publications: https://www.4angelspublications.com/a...
Saturday Sabbath? Or Lunar Sabbath? by Denis O'Callaghan Ph.D.: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/saturd...
The Creator's Calendar by World's Last Chance: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DbzFG...
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