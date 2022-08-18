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From Learning-Disabled to NFL Career, Shawn Harper Coaches Others on How to Win at Life
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85 views • August 18, 2022

With a broken home and poverty as a way of life, Aaron Shawn Harper was expected to become just another inner-city statistic, however, God had amazing plans for his life! Shawn's big dreams, his tenacity, and his winning mindset helped him experience major transformations, going from a learning-disabled, failing student to a college graduate at a Big Ten university; from an uncelebrated football player to a coveted 7-year NFL career; from a problem-stutterer to a powerful, national motivational speaker, and from a business rookie to owner and CEO of a flourishing security services company. Shawn’s mission is to help others adopt new perspectives on choices, vision, leadership, teamwork, communication, and the capacity to WIN at all their endeavors! Hear from America's Winologist, Shawn Harper.



TAKEAWAYS


Shawn’s book, The Winning Edge, offers eight major principles that will evoke the winner in you


Don’t break spiritual laws - if you break the law, the law will break you


Parents should recognize and nurture the gifts and talents within their own children 


Using powerful positive words can lead to a transformational point of view 



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Overcoming Video: https://bit.ly/3BGY1Kx  

Achieving Your Dreams Video: https://bit.ly/3BL77FV 

Folding Frying Pan Video: https://bit.ly/3SxySru  

The Winning Edge Book: https://amzn.to/3C3IZ1B

GABB Wireless 30% off: Gabbwireless.Com/promo/Tina 


🔗 CONNECT WITH AARON SHAWN HARPER

Website: https://www.shawnharper.org/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shawnharper 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shawnharperspeaker/ 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shawnharper075 

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3StBRBm 

Podcast: https://bit.ly/3P20odR  


🔗 CONNECT WITH WINNING BY DESIGN

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