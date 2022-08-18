From Learning-Disabled to NFL Career, Shawn Harper Coaches Others on How to Win at Life

With a broken home and poverty as a way of life, Aaron Shawn Harper was expected to become just another inner-city statistic, however, God had amazing plans for his life! Shawn's big dreams, his tenacity, and his winning mindset helped him experience major transformations, going from a learning-disabled, failing student to a college graduate at a Big Ten university; from an uncelebrated football player to a coveted 7-year NFL career; from a problem-stutterer to a powerful, national motivational speaker, and from a business rookie to owner and CEO of a flourishing security services company. Shawn’s mission is to help others adopt new perspectives on choices, vision, leadership, teamwork, communication, and the capacity to WIN at all their endeavors! Hear from America's Winologist, Shawn Harper.







TAKEAWAYS





Shawn’s book, The Winning Edge, offers eight major principles that will evoke the winner in you





Don’t break spiritual laws - if you break the law, the law will break you





Parents should recognize and nurture the gifts and talents within their own children





Using powerful positive words can lead to a transformational point of view







🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Overcoming Video: https://bit.ly/3BGY1Kx

Achieving Your Dreams Video: https://bit.ly/3BL77FV

Folding Frying Pan Video: https://bit.ly/3SxySru

The Winning Edge Book: https://amzn.to/3C3IZ1B

GABB Wireless 30% off: Gabbwireless.Com/promo/Tina





🔗 CONNECT WITH AARON SHAWN HARPER

Website: https://www.shawnharper.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shawnharper

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shawnharperspeaker/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shawnharper075

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3StBRBm

Podcast: https://bit.ly/3P20odR





🔗 CONNECT WITH WINNING BY DESIGN

Facebook: https://bit.ly/3BJtRWS





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/theCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/