"Major Suppression" Of Adverse Events By CDC: Dr. Harvey Risch & Dr. Kelly Victory – Ask Dr. Drew

Published September 13, 2022

"Not only have we seen major suppression of information about adverse events by FDA, CDC, governments in general... but this isn't new," says Yale epidemiologist Dr. Harvey Risch. "There are all these games that get played to hide the adverse events."

Dr. Harvey Risch is Professor Emeritus of Epidemiology at Yale. He provided testimony to the US Senate regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and has spoken widely about his opposition to masking, vaccine mandates, and the reliability of PCR tests – along with his research on COVID prevention and treatment with existing drugs.

The CDC states that COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and reduce your risk of severe illness. Hundreds of millions of people have received a COVID-19 vaccine, and serious adverse reactions are uncommon. The CDC also states that ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine are not effective for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19. You should always consult your personal physician before making any decisions about your health.

Dr. Harvey Risch fought vaccine mandates for city workers in New York, saying that those who have recovered from COVID-19 are better protected by natural immunity. Despite his long history of work in epidemiology, Dr. Risch's statements about alternative COVID treatments were criticized by his peers, who wrote an open letter in August 2020 signed by 24 doctors at the Yale School of Public Health. But Dr. Risch has continued voicing his concerns about masking, mandates, and the ever-growing list of COVID-19 variants – and government missteps that he believes have worsened the pandemic.

Dr. Kelly Victory MD is a board-certified trauma and emergency specialist with over 15 years of clinical experience. She served as CMO for Whole Health Management, delivering on-site healthcare services for Fortune 500 companies. She holds a BS from Duke University and her MD from the University of North Carolina. Follow her at https://earlycovidcare.org

For over 30 years, Dr. Drew has answered questions and offered guidance to millions through popular shows like Celebrity Rehab (VH1), Dr. Drew On Call (HLN), Teen Mom OG (MTV), and the iconic radio show Loveline. Now, Dr. Drew is opening his phone lines to the world by streaming LIVE from his home studio. Watch all of Dr. Drew's latest shows at https://drdrew.tv

