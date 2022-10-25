TikTok Tracking You Beyond its App

https://gnews.org/articles/489773

Summary：FCC commissioner Breton Carr was asked about his opinion about TikTok. Tiktok claimed it protects US consumer privacy and keep data in the USA. In reality it is a company controlled by CCP. TikTok collects user data from any smartphone with TikTok installed. The data is sent back to Communist China. CCP can use the data to spy or blackmail, to influence Americans as well as to train CCP’s AI. Recently a report from Consumers Report revealed that TikTok is tracking users beyond its App. It poses great National Security Threat to the USA. Carr is suggesting Americans not using Tiktok and try to use protocols to prevent online tracking. It is critical for both US government and individuals to pay attention to the danger of CCP’s APPs.



