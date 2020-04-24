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21η Απριλίου ΟΛΗ Η ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ - 2ο μέρος
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252 views • April 24, 2020
Ο επικεφαλής τής Λαϊκής Κινήσεως Πολιτών, Λοχαγός έ.ά. Ανδρέας Πετρόπουλος καλεσμένος στήν εκπομπή Ενωση Ελλήνων Πατριωτών, αποκαλύπτει όλη τήν αλήθεια γιά τήν 21η Απριλίου. Ξεσκεπάζει τά φρικτά ψέμματα τής μεταπολίτευσης μέσω προσωπικής γνώσης καί βίωσης γεγονότων, καταστάσεων, λεπτομερειών καί προσώπων. Η αλήθεια καί μόνο η αλήθεια !! Μέρος 2ον.
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