© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GLOBALIST NURSES ARE REPLACING AMERICAN NURSES THAT REFUSE THE DEATH JAB [2021-09-09]
Follow
5
Share
Report
1144 views • September 10, 2021
So . . . this is their dirty game . . . . they probably expected to lose some great nurses . . . no wonder why they can so easily terminate them . . . they have other GLOBALIST NURSE on tap!!! l . . . Globalist nurses who will do and say what the globalist's want . . . without even batting an eye . . . apparently!!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.