New World This Week

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Welcome to the 401st episode of New World Next Week — the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:
Story #1: US Ramps Up Sanctions Devastating Venezuela’s Health Sector As Coronavirus Spreads
https://bit.ly/2U2r5pF
US Imposes New Iran Sanctions, Complicating Coronavirus
https://bit.ly/2WrHtlg
Quarantine the US Military Machine?
https://bit.ly/2Umr6DT
China Locked in Hybrid War with US
https://bit.ly/2WlQegB
Story #2: IMF Prepares $1 Trillion Bazooka
https://bit.ly/2xKZ5xW
How Big is That Fed Liquidity Pump? $1.5 Trillion or $5 Trillion?
https://bit.ly/395ZNCN
Global Economic Coordination Not Happening In Virus Crisis
https://bit.ly/3b8WDQl