Rep. Massie BLASTS 'Vaccine Confidence' Propaganda Budget

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In a blistering recent Tweet, US Rep. Thomas Massie blasted the inclusion of one billion dollars in the "stimulus" bill to propagandize the American people in favor of various coronavirus vaccines. Do we really need the government taking our money to propagandize us into accepting government policy? Also today, Texas (mostly) re-opens (with some depressing exceptions) and a new peer-reviewed study sheds more light on the "stay home" policies previously used to fight the virus.