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Killing rats and mice with out poison
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654 views • January 26, 2022
In the country BB guns are nice. Closer the better, one shot to the head is best. Pump BB gun, also keep BB gun in dry safe location. Or it will rust and break. I like to shoot them on glue trap and throw away and re use. Or nail 2 mice trap to a 1’ x 6” picket with dog food. They love it.
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