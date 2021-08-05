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Silent Vigil With A Powerful Community Message
CraigPeterDG
CraigPeterDG
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40 views • August 05, 2021
I pulled this clip from another channel, And We Know. This silent vigil, held somewhere in Victoria, Australia, sends a strong powerful message to a mostly compliant and brainwashed community that they need to awaken to what they are actually doing to themselves, their families and their own future by their wilful ignorance of what the true agenda is behind COVID.

DISCLAIMER: Please note, nothing in this video should be construed as legal or medical advice and viewers are encouraged to
conduct their own research and investigation into any of the topics presented here. Relevant links have been included
where applicable.

Links: And We Know Channel https://rumble.com/vkqrv0-8.4.21-this-fight-is-intense.-messing-with-military-formeractive-was-a-huge.html

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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