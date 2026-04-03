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UFOs in the Bible 04/03/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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Newsmax has reported that the Public has the Right to Know about UFOs. Gateway confirmed that “This Country would come unglued” amidst related scientists missing or dead who warned about Aliens. Does the Bible even mention Aliens? Let’s find out!

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Keywords
bibleufogiantsstanprophecy clubstan johnson
Chapters

00:00Blue Beam

04:57The Bible

08:04David and Goliath

13:14Release the Giants

19:22When are Giants Released

24:20Super Soldiers

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