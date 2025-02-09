Please Support Our Sponsors!

How Nazi Radar Proved Flat Earth

(and Ether will change Physics)

Alan ‘X’, Founder, Space Audits

YouTube.com/@Space_Audits, [email protected]

FREEDOM HUB – Your-mp.com

Last week Justin WeRChange shared his video testifying before his county government to investigate the lies of the NASA bureaucracy which Trump and Elon say might be DOGEd - that is, eliminated.

Justin - and previous Freedom Hub presenters Dave Weis, Mark Sargent, Jeranism & Dustin Nemos - all believe authorities are lying to humans about Earth. This week Alan continues the evidence which calls into question the ‘spinning space globe’ theory. He’ll start with a story from our War Against the Germans and finish with the denigrated physical element dismissed a century ago called Ether.

The story Alan tells deals with radar that Winston Churchill refused to engage to defeat the Nazis - because it wouldn’t work on our “globe-shaped earth”. The Germans weren’t so close-minded. Their intersecting radar enabled pinpoint-accurate night bombings that put the Allies into a grave situation before America came to the rescue. Did they know the Earth is flat, as Alan believes - or does the “Battle of the Beams” work on a spinning space globe?

At Space Audits Alan really likes to delve into our physical reality, going deep into our smallest element, what experts a century ago called “Ether”. Why must we know this element to gain a fundamental understanding of reality? Why does this even matter?