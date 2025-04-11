BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🚨⚡️Blinken MEDDLED: Tucker with Romania's Former presidential candidate Calin Georgescu stated the US destroyed democracy in Romania - Tucker Carlson clip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1259 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
91 views • 3 weeks ago

🚨⚡️Blinken MEDDLED IN ROMANIAN ELECTIONS – presidential candidate Georgescu

“Everybody knows that it was foreign intervention, and particularly from [former US Secretary of State] Blinken”, who “simply dictated what the [Romanian election] system had to do,” Calin Georgescu stressed in an interview with Tucker Carlson.

Georgescu insisted that everyone was in the know about the situation, including French President Macron and his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu.

Independent presidential candidate Georgescu won the first round of the Romanian elections in November 2024, but the country’s Constitutional Court annulled the results , accusing Georgescu of an alleged mass influence operation.

Adding, just now posted: 

Houthis attack US aircraft carrier Harry Truman - How long will the ship survive?

"As part of confronting the American aggression against our country and in response to its crimes against our people, the missile, UAV, and the naval forces continue to target enemy warships in the northern Red Sea, led by the American aircraft carrier Truman," Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy