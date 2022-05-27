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Featured Segment: Ask Dr. Jane: The Immune Compromised, Vaxxed Blood, And MonkeyPox
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144 views • May 27, 2022
Should parents attempt to STOP all vaccines for children? Is there foreseeable justice for Pfizer fraud? Are the JABBED spreading HIV/AIDS to their partners? This Wednesday, Dr. Jane Ruby answers these three questions and MORE!
To get YOUR chance to have your own questions ANSWERED, follow Dr. Jane’s Telegram @DrJaneRuby !
Watch this new segment now at StewPeters.com!
To get YOUR chance to have your own questions ANSWERED, follow Dr. Jane’s Telegram @DrJaneRuby !
Watch this new segment now at StewPeters.com!
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