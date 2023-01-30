X22 REPORT Ep. 2984a - Biden Admin Has Lost The Economic & GND Narrative, The Fed Panics Over Crypto

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2984a - Jan 29, 2023

Biden Admin Has Lost The Economic & GND Narrative, The Fed Panics Over CryptoEverything the [DS]/[WEF] has told us about the earth and the climate agenda has not come true and the people around the world see this now. The people are pushing back against GND agenda. The Fed is panicking because they know if people see another currency it is game over.

