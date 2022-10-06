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VAXXED VS UNVAXXED: THE EVIDENCE with Dr. James Lyons-Weiler
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50 views • October 06, 2022
Navigating the scientific minefield and conflicts of interest to make the right decision for our children is challenging. Dr. James Lyons-Weiler joins Sherry Strong from Children’s Health Defense Canada to address this important decision.
Find Dr. James Lyons Weiler on substack: https://substack.com/profile/40349055-james-lyons-weiler
IPAK courses: https://ipaknowledge.org/
Support Phase III of Dr. James’ work: https://ipaknowledge.org/How-to-Donate.php
Or: https://zohosecurepay.com/checkout/ot0ccdl-j7zx0usll30rp/Phase-III-IPAK-Vaxxed-vs-Unvaxxed-Study
https://www.longdom.org/open-access/autism-is-an-acquired-cellular-detoxification-deficiency-syndrome-with-heterogeneous-genetic-predisposition-2165-7890-1000224.pdf
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Vaccine Choice Canada is now pleased to be working in collaboration with Canada Health Alliance, Children’s Health Defense Canada, Canadian Frontline Nurses and Mama Bears Project.
Vaccine Choice Canada: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/
Canada Health Alliance: https://canadahealthalliance.org/
Children’s Health Defense Canada: https://childrenshealthdefense.ca/
Canadian Frontline Nurses: https://www.canadianfrontlinenurses.ca/
Mama Bears Project: https://mamabearsproject.com/
Vaccine Choice Canada is celebrating its 40th Anniversary as Canada’s oldest and most respected vaccine risk awareness organization.
Stay informed by joining today: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
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https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
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VCC’s NEW Podcast Channel: https://podcast.uptoeveryone.com/
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