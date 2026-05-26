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The Globalists Are Secretly Preparing For A Planetary Collapse Of The Earth's Magnetic Fields That Will Lead To A Massive Extinction Event In The Near Future, Warns Respected Scientist Dr. Jack Kruse!
The Alex Jones Show April 23, 2026
https://rumble.com/c/TheAlexJonesShowLive?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v3_sa_o