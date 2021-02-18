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9/11 Confronting The Evidence [DVD] A Call To Reopen 9/11 Investigation. (2004)
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104 views • February 18, 2021
To date Reopen911.org has given away 200,000 copies of “Confronting the Evidence: A Call to Reopen the 9/11 Investigation,” a new DVD exposing critical evidence about the 9/11 attacks. “Confronting the Evidence”includes footage of a “town hall meeting” held on September 11, 2004 in New York City. Hosted by actor and activist Ed Begley Jr., the groundbreaking event featured David Ray Griffin, David vonKleist, BarryZwicker, Webster Tarpley, Kristina Borjesson, Karl Schwartz, Jeff King,Paul Thompson, Jenna Orkin, Christopher Scheer, Dr Robert Bowman,Christopher Bollyn, and John Prados.
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