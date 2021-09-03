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Australian Truckers Stop: Govt Tries to Buy Them Off
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300 views • September 03, 2021
Government if frightened enough that it offered some concessions — but ONLY to the truckers. We will hang together or we will hang separately. What if 30%, 20% or even just 10% of us quit rather than be jabbed? If we don’t do it SOON, they’ll have robots to replace us.
https://odysee.com/@DavidKnightShow:1/Australian-Truckers-Stop--Govt-Tries-to-Buy-Them-Off:9
https://odysee.com/@DavidKnightShow:1/Australian-Truckers-Stop--Govt-Tries-to-Buy-Them-Off:9
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