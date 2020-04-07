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Massive Wave of Refugees Beginning to Protest Against Greece, AGAIN!
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106 views • April 07, 2020
Thousands of migrants from the asylum center in #Daviata #Greece have rioted all day, attacking the police.
They demand to that Greece let them get on their way and continue their journey to Western Europe
They demand to that Greece let them get on their way and continue their journey to Western Europe
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