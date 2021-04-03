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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0508 - Thomas Durand - Suspect deemed "incompetent for trial"
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1 view • April 03, 2021
Gregory, a felon who was given a suspended sentence less than a week prior, first shot a man in the back, then stole his wallet. Later that same day, he drove to Thomas’ pawn shop and shot him. He then raped a 15-year-old girl soon after.
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