Nima: Saudi Arabia in panic, hosting meet with Pak, Qatar, Turkey… what can they even do?

Scott: They’ll end up losing more oil fields. They’ve sold their souls to the devils, US & Israel.

If they really want to do anything, say: AMERICA GET THE F OUT

Source @Real World News

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