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Created To Serve God To Be Happy. So Who or What brings you Joy.
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50 views • April 17, 2022
So God is still not leading me to buy a personal device so I can connect to the internet as and when I want. I am doing the borrowing and it is funny because I now have 2 devices I can borrow and I just found a much easier way to upload than spending hours trying to change the video to fit. This video was just recorded and uploaded, without any rejections.
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