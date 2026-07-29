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2yrs ago Tulkarm West Bank Palestine Extensive Destruction From Sick Sadistic IDF Troops Having Fun Tulkarem
FajerTV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=guc3sIve_zY
آثار الدمار في مخيم طولكرم بعد انسحاب آليات الاحتلال
Jul 23 2024
Effects of destruction in Tulkarm camp after the withdrawal of occupation