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"We were Begging for Water, they Gave us Nothing. Wherever you go, the Ukrainian troops are Firing Everywhere & simply Did Not Let People go anywhere. I Buried 5 Dead". ENGLISH 040622.
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150 views • April 08, 2022
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"We were begging for water, but they didn't even bother, they gave us nothing. Wherever you go, the Ukrainian troops are fiiring everywhere and simply do not let people go anywhere. People just died from hunger and dehydration...."
▫️Russian marines and servicemen of the DPR people's militia ensured the evacuation of over 100 civilians being held by Azov fighters from the city hospital in Mariupol.
"We were begging for water, but they didn't even bother, they gave us nothing. Wherever you go, the Ukrainian troops are fiiring everywhere and simply do not let people go anywhere. People just died from hunger and dehydration...."
▫️Russian marines and servicemen of the DPR people's militia ensured the evacuation of over 100 civilians being held by Azov fighters from the city hospital in Mariupol.
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