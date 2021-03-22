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PLANNEDILLUSION NEWS WEEKLY SPECIAL EDITION - EP11 - RIA HESLOP - A VACCINE TESTIMONY
PLannedilLusion
PLannedilLusion
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15 views • March 22, 2021
Also available via - https://www.plannedillusion.com/news-weekly-11
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/VeLl5M9eklx1/

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To watch the latest PLannedilLusion Episode 6 (KARY MULLIS HIV/AIDS/PCR) - https://www.subscribestar.com/posts/262078

IN THIS EPISODE
RIA HESLOP is joined by UK author Stephen Wells to recount the events leading up to and after her dear father Joseph Hayes passing away shortly after receiving the PFIZER vaccine in the UK. This gut wrenching account serves as a reminder that the biological interventions referred to as vaccines are causing more harm than the authorities are admitting. As always treat the information provided here as as prompt for you to do your own investigation, seek the facts and come to your own conclusions.
Many thanks to Ria for her bravery in coming forward and also to Stephen Wells for his honest and forthright comments during the interview.

Heartfelt condolences go out to Ria and family for the loss of a great man to such tragic circumstances. His death will not be in vain.

Joseph Hayes Eulogy - Ria Heslop
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wmHuFUAmh44

"Story of Ria and Joe" - Stephen Wells
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=k-fvlaYodjw&;feature=youtu.be

For more accounts of vaccine injuries: Covid Victims Telegram Group
https://t.me/s/covidvaccinevictims?fbclid=IwAR2Iqh0zYuF8DdnUQqagpLT55DyJVO3pzSbHaokuElGwbSUxIFdPgkf1Ng4

The official Vaccine injuries data
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data


For exclusive PLannedilLusion content visit
web: https://www.plannedillusion.com/
blog: https://www.plannedsupplies.com/blogs/news
Twitter - https://twitter.com/lannedil
Keywords
vaccinescoronavirusplannedillusion
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