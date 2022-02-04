What is 5G For? - The Apocalypse? The Extinction Event? or The Total Control?

5G Powered Graphene Based Nano-Tech in the Vaccines.



We are talking about radiation, about harmfulness to health, about communication of devices, about everything but ... why the hell this system is being implemented at the same dynamic pace as ... vaccinations?

Do you really think there is an antigen in "vaccines" for a nonexistent, deadly virus?

Have you ever heard of nanotechnology? Are you aware of the fact that there are RFID chips with a size of 0.03mm? They pass freely through the diameter of the injection needle. They do not require power or antennas, a receiving-transmitting signal with parameters similar to that offered by the 5G system is enough.



So what's next?



1) The vaccination of the whole population.

2) Liquidation of cash.

3) Transformation of cashless payments from a non-cash system to a non-cash system with payments made directly by our bodies.



Share and stay away!