BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What is 5G For? - The Apocalypse? The Extinction Event? or The Total Control?
AYA - Awaken Your Awareness
AYA - Awaken Your Awareness
196 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
74 views • February 04, 2022
5G Powered Graphene Based Nano-Tech in the Vaccines.

We are talking about radiation, about harmfulness to health, about communication of devices, about everything but ... why the hell this system is being implemented at the same dynamic pace as ... vaccinations?
Do you really think there is an antigen in "vaccines" for a nonexistent, deadly virus?
Have you ever heard of nanotechnology? Are you aware of the fact that there are RFID chips with a size of 0.03mm? They pass freely through the diameter of the injection needle. They do not require power or antennas, a receiving-transmitting signal with parameters similar to that offered by the 5G system is enough.

So what's next?

1) The vaccination of the whole population.
2) Liquidation of cash.
3) Transformation of cashless payments from a non-cash system to a non-cash system with payments made directly by our bodies.

Share and stay away!
Keywords
vaccines5gnworfidtotalitarianismgraphene
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Announces Greenland Security Agreement With Denmark; Text Not Released

Trump Announces Greenland Security Agreement With Denmark; Text Not Released

Belle Carter
Israel Presses Georgia to Drop Neutral Policy Toward Iran

Israel Presses Georgia to Drop Neutral Policy Toward Iran

Garrison Vance
Bucha Used by West to Derail Istanbul Peace Talks, Russian MFA Spokeswoman Says

Bucha Used by West to Derail Istanbul Peace Talks, Russian MFA Spokeswoman Says

Garrison Vance
NATO 3.0 Concept Discussed as Military Committee Meets in Copenhagen

NATO 3.0 Concept Discussed as Military Committee Meets in Copenhagen

Garrison Vance
Trump Signs Russia Sanctions Bill Into Law, Authorizing Tariffs on Russian Energy Buyers

Trump Signs Russia Sanctions Bill Into Law, Authorizing Tariffs on Russian Energy Buyers

Edison Reed
Moscow Reports Largest Ukrainian Drone Attack; Two Dead During Russian Election

Moscow Reports Largest Ukrainian Drone Attack; Two Dead During Russian Election

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy