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LINDSEY GRAHAM ENDORSES JOE BIDEN FOR PRESIDENT
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821 views • October 17, 2020
Lindsey Graham, who was always a Never Trumper, says “Reject Donald Trump”
Want to know the real Lindsey Graham...
Watch the Video Endorsement
Senator Lindsey Graham Is a Lying, Backstabbing Snake 🐍
Lindsey Graham plays ALL Conservative Republicans as Suckers.
Senator Lindsey Graham has said many nasty, evil, UNTRUE things about our President.
Senator Lindsey Graham LOVES Joe Biden, and continues to say so.
Lindsey Graham, along with Republican Voters Against Trump, created this Joe Biden for President commercial
The REAL TRUTH is Lindsey Graham is a Liberal Democrat that hates Donald Trump.
Want to know the real Lindsey Graham...
Watch the Video Endorsement
Senator Lindsey Graham Is a Lying, Backstabbing Snake 🐍
Lindsey Graham plays ALL Conservative Republicans as Suckers.
Senator Lindsey Graham has said many nasty, evil, UNTRUE things about our President.
Senator Lindsey Graham LOVES Joe Biden, and continues to say so.
Lindsey Graham, along with Republican Voters Against Trump, created this Joe Biden for President commercial
The REAL TRUTH is Lindsey Graham is a Liberal Democrat that hates Donald Trump.
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