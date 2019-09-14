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Somalian Gang Attack A White Teenager Because of His Skin Color
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59 views • September 14, 2019
WATCH: Horrifying Attack Unfolds On Man In Ilhan Omar’s District
by RYAN SAAVEDRA - @REALSAAVEDRA
September 13, 2019
Source: https://www.dailywire.com
Law enforcement officials in Rep. Ilhan Omar's (D-MN) 14th Congressional District have arrested over a dozen suspects in connection with a possible crime ring that was recently caught on camera allegedly beating a man.
"According to a report provided by Minneapolis police spokesperson John Elder, a three-day sweep conducted two weeks ago ended with police arresting 16 people between the ages of 13 and 25," KSTP reported. "The suspects are seen on surveillance video punching, kicking and riding over one man with a bike."
"One of the incidents happened on Aug. 3 near Target Field. According to the criminal complaint, the footage shows approximately 12 males attempting to take a cellphone from a male victim, viciously beating him," KSTP continued. "The suspects are seen ripping the victim's shoes and pants off and then going through his pockets. The victim is noted to be punched and kicked in the head several times throughout the altercation. At one point, the complaint states the victim is thrown to the ground — left motionless — then repeatedly jumped on, hit with planting pots and ridden over with a bicycle. Once police arrive, the victim and all suspects involved are gone."
KSTP, which noted that all the suspects had their bail set at $100,000 each, added that robbery has surged by 46% in downtown Minneapolis compared to 2018.
Earlier this year, Fox News reported that new FBI statistics have found that Omar's congressional district is the terrorist recruitment capital of the United States.
"More men and boys from a Somali American community in Minneapolis have joined – or attempted to join – a foreign terrorist organization over the last 12 years than any other jurisdiction in the country," Fox News reported. "FBI stats show 45 Somalis left to join the ranks of either the Somalia-based Islamic insurgency al-Shabab, or the Iraq- and Syria-based ISIS combined. And as of 2018, a dozen more had been arrested with the intention of leaving to support ISIS. Both numbers are far higher than those of alleged terrorist wannabes who left or attempted to leave the country from other areas in the country where Muslim refugees have been resettled."
"We are very conscious that there may still be fertile ground for that, and that is could re-start at any time," a federal law enforcement official told Fox News. "Based on historical experience, we had (an uptick) in 2007 and 2008 going for al-Shabab, then a lull. Then, as ISIS came back, we saw a whole bunch of people no longer headed for Somalia. They were headed for Iraq and Syria. That really caught us off-guard, we didn’t see that coming. It didn’t make sense to us. We understood why kids were going back to Somalia, but going to Syria was another we issue."
Earlier this year, Emmanuel Aranda of Minneapolis pleaded guilty to attempted premeditated first-degree murder after throwing a young child off the balcony in the Mall of America in Minneapolis.
The Daily Mail reported that "Aranda allegedly told police that he went to the mall looking for someone to kill as revenge for being rejected by women there for several years."
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
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by RYAN SAAVEDRA - @REALSAAVEDRA
September 13, 2019
Source: https://www.dailywire.com
Law enforcement officials in Rep. Ilhan Omar's (D-MN) 14th Congressional District have arrested over a dozen suspects in connection with a possible crime ring that was recently caught on camera allegedly beating a man.
"According to a report provided by Minneapolis police spokesperson John Elder, a three-day sweep conducted two weeks ago ended with police arresting 16 people between the ages of 13 and 25," KSTP reported. "The suspects are seen on surveillance video punching, kicking and riding over one man with a bike."
"One of the incidents happened on Aug. 3 near Target Field. According to the criminal complaint, the footage shows approximately 12 males attempting to take a cellphone from a male victim, viciously beating him," KSTP continued. "The suspects are seen ripping the victim's shoes and pants off and then going through his pockets. The victim is noted to be punched and kicked in the head several times throughout the altercation. At one point, the complaint states the victim is thrown to the ground — left motionless — then repeatedly jumped on, hit with planting pots and ridden over with a bicycle. Once police arrive, the victim and all suspects involved are gone."
KSTP, which noted that all the suspects had their bail set at $100,000 each, added that robbery has surged by 46% in downtown Minneapolis compared to 2018.
Earlier this year, Fox News reported that new FBI statistics have found that Omar's congressional district is the terrorist recruitment capital of the United States.
"More men and boys from a Somali American community in Minneapolis have joined – or attempted to join – a foreign terrorist organization over the last 12 years than any other jurisdiction in the country," Fox News reported. "FBI stats show 45 Somalis left to join the ranks of either the Somalia-based Islamic insurgency al-Shabab, or the Iraq- and Syria-based ISIS combined. And as of 2018, a dozen more had been arrested with the intention of leaving to support ISIS. Both numbers are far higher than those of alleged terrorist wannabes who left or attempted to leave the country from other areas in the country where Muslim refugees have been resettled."
"We are very conscious that there may still be fertile ground for that, and that is could re-start at any time," a federal law enforcement official told Fox News. "Based on historical experience, we had (an uptick) in 2007 and 2008 going for al-Shabab, then a lull. Then, as ISIS came back, we saw a whole bunch of people no longer headed for Somalia. They were headed for Iraq and Syria. That really caught us off-guard, we didn’t see that coming. It didn’t make sense to us. We understood why kids were going back to Somalia, but going to Syria was another we issue."
Earlier this year, Emmanuel Aranda of Minneapolis pleaded guilty to attempted premeditated first-degree murder after throwing a young child off the balcony in the Mall of America in Minneapolis.
The Daily Mail reported that "Aranda allegedly told police that he went to the mall looking for someone to kill as revenge for being rejected by women there for several years."
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
In case You Tube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
BRIGHTEON.com
Brighteon.com: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
DONATE HERE: https://c5m-group-inc.square.site
Website: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/saugamayor
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
Minds: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
Oneway: http://www.oneway.com/kevinjjohnston
Gab: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
USA.life: https://usa.life/kevinjjohnston
Canund: https://canund.com/KevinJJohnston
Volunteer - Support - Call 289.997.6545 - www.KevinJJohnston.ca
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