© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Barack Obama ordered Fast & Furious
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • May 11, 2020
News conference clip was extracted from a CSPAN video. It can still be found in the CSPAN library search by date.
Guns that were given over to Mexican drug cartels but were lost by US government officials. Eric Holder and Nepalitano never prosecuted for it
Guns that were given over to Mexican drug cartels but were lost by US government officials. Eric Holder and Nepalitano never prosecuted for it
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.