FULL SHOW: FBI Seizes Trumps Passports To Make Sure He Can’t Leave The Country

More information continues to come out after the raid on Mar-A-Lago such as we learn they confiscated Trump’s passports which many believe indicate indictments are coming next. Also, after claiming Trump was hiding the affidavit from being released, it turns out that was a lie, Trump and his lawyers were never given a copy and now the federal prosecutors have sealed the record. We went from gay pride month to monkey pox outbreaks to now gay parents kids and pets are getting monkey pox. Well that escalated quickly. Some Republicans are going scorched earth against Democratic party corruption. The Anne Heche official car accident story has many doubting its veracity, as a video of her after the accident surfaces.