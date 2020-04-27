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Deadly Brain Swelling Tick Virus Found In MN & WI!!
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78 views • April 27, 2020
In the last 10 years there have been 100 cases reported in the United States, and nearly half of those have come from Minnesota & Wisconsin. MN had 25 cases reported since 2007. Wisconsin has had 20 cases.
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