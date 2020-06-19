Guarding Against Extremism

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- The Capital Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ/CHOP)
-- AntiFa + BLM
-- The New Mexico Civil Guard/Patriot Movements
--- Selective Enforcement - Trump's New Policing Measures?
--- Radicalization
--- Zbellion + Future Destabilizing Events
- The Evolution of Warfare - Financial, Psychological & Emotional
-- Emotional Extremism
-- The Intellectual Damage of Emotional Irrationality
--- How have you healed throughout this? (Reader Responses)
( Do what thou will shall be the whole of the law" - Aleister Crowley)
--- How to "remove yourself from the system of slavery" - Build a system of empowerment
---- Decentralization - Diversify your dollars kid
---- How can we redirect our money better? Defunding The NWO
---- How to escape the financial reset
- Surviving The Times We Are In
-- The Great Global Famine... Will Lead To The Vegan Agenda
-- Fasting & Praying
-- "My Credibility"
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