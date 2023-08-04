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Vaccination deaths now suddenly heat deaths (by kla.tv founder Ivo Sasek) | www.kla.tv/26723
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
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272 views • August 04, 2023

New laws from August 25, 2023 endanger EVERY educational work! Please SHARE & DISTRIBUTE - now it's still possible!

The vaccine killers are in increasingly deep trouble. This is becoming evident in:

a) the new laws, effective on August 25, 2023, threatening all social platforms with maximum fines if these refuse to immediately block "politically incorrect contents";

b) the excess of Covid vaccine deaths, which can no longer be hidden - unless they are converted into heat deaths...

But only one thing is necessary: As malicious perpetrators Big Pharma, WHO and all the insidious masterminds and big profiteers of this plandemic must bear full liability for all vaccine injuries - including compensation payments.

👉 HD-Video & Download: https://kla.tv/26723

▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en

▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -
Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en

▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

(1)Blocking of social platforms from August 2023
https://unser-mitteleuropa.com/sperrung-sozialer-plattformen-ab-august-bei-nicht-definierten-sozialen-unruhen/

(2) More and more vaccine damage uncovered
https://www.heute.at/s/alltag-kaum-moeglich-immer-mehr-impfschaeden-aufgedeckt-100278481

(3) Officially confirmed: Vaccination is dangerous Weltwoche Nummer 14.23 (vom 5. April 2023) https://weltwoche.ch/?post_type=weekly&p=144464

(4+5) Heat deaths hoax
https://www.merkur.de/welt/toedlich-klimakrise-klimawandel-hitze-europa-existentielle-bedrohung-menschheit-who-direktor-92411599.html
https://ansage.org/der-schwindel-mit-den-hitzetoten-plumpere-volksverdummung-als-bei-corona/

(6) Global cold records challenge heat lockdowns

https://www.kla.tv/26657

(7) NGO: Legal bankruptcy
https://rechtsbankrott.ch/

One World – Three News Agencies
https://www.kla.tv/10242

Keywords
vaccinationvaccineclimatechangeivosasekkarllauterbach
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