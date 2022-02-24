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BREAKING: Former NBA Star Announces Congressional Run Against Ilhan Omar
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150 views • February 24, 2022
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Royce White of https://roycewhite.us/ joins The Alex Jones Show to announce his run for Ilhan Omar's congressional seat in Minnesota.
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Royce White of https://roycewhite.us/ joins The Alex Jones Show to announce his run for Ilhan Omar's congressional seat in Minnesota.
Get up to 50% off our top-selling products at the Infowars Store today!
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