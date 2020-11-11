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Can Trump and Q be another Deep State PSYOP?
TruthAndFreedom2
TruthAndFreedom2
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72 views • November 11, 2020
Until now the only "plan" we see its people(Trump) against people(Biden) kill themself on the streets,masks on, restrictions in every country,Population Reduction,we are getting more and more closed at home and doing everything on the internet, small and medium businesses closing while the big Elite stores are always making more money and the end of the "storm" is always being postponed day after day and month after month . I honestly start to think day by day that Trump is part of this deep shit state and my support for trump wanes! Faith? Only in God! In the end of this USA PSYOPS the Evil Elite guys and "USA" always collect there prize money stolen by us the people of all world. Sincerily? I am enough of USA. Sorry for American good people but at manny centurys USA is the shit of the world invaded and stolen countrys and wtf its the "Storm" and the "plan"? Until now i dont see shit. Some people sleep in front of tvs and other people sleep in front of computers and manny people kill themself in the streets. We are all divided and the Deep State PSYOP its all tha same...divided us and call atention of the World in USA while they rob us and leave the scene as if they were the good guys "Actors" of Hollywood movies with pockets full of bloody money from the World people they kill!
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trumpvaccinesfamoushollywood5gainwocabalpizzagatecorona viruscovid19
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