Dakini Oracle Reading March 18, 2024

Pearls of Wisdom with Katharina Bless
Dakini Oracle Reading for 18nd of March 2024
The New Energy is here!
In the videos “Pearls of Wisdom” Katharina is helping people to understand time quality better and also answers questions. The Secret/Sacred Dakini Oracle is answering questions and give us a better view of what is going on beyond the illusion.
Here you can find my daily mini readings and also all my posts and videos: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove
Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4 decades, traveling the world and teaching. As an "old soul" her goal is to help human beings to see beyond the material/persona limitations and innerstand that we are divine beings having a human experience.
She is retired and lives in Chiang Rai, Thailand where she grows her own food and planted an orchard of fruit and other trees.
Info on private readings: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove/dakini-oracle-skyview-astrology-readings
Blog with also written readings: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove
Astrology Blog: https://skyviewastrology.wordpress.com/
Telegram: @KatharinaBless
Pearls of Wisdom (only my videos): https://t.me/+FSEkGVEsmdkwYjk1
Silver Dove Network: https://t.me/joinchat/R-WDl0W6mqMGFiAz
Twitter: @katharinabless
MeWe: www.mewe.com/join/silverdovenetwork
Rumble Videos: https://rumble.com/user/SilverDove11
You Tube: https://www.youtube.com/@katharinabless5425
Linkedin: linkedin.com/in/katharina-bless-19177a17
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.