36 Inch Roller - Demo - Connective Tissue Disease - Tensional Network - Fascial Lines
0 views
channel image
MICHAEL JONAH
Published Yesterday |

March 27th, 2023, about 6AM. I demonstrate the use of 36" roller for challenging the Tensional Network and my rotators. Towards the end of this Clinical Video, triggered are full body responses to rolling the outside of the arm from outer shoulder to elbow, both sides were reactive. Clinical Video not medical advice. Just me sharing my experiences with mitigating and managing a very serious disease.


Keywords
healthfasciaphysical therapyconnective tissue diseasegolgi receptorstensional networkinteroceptionfascial receptors

