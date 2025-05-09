Why Were the J.ish People Chosen to Bear the Burden of the Hierarchy of the Kings?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Was the warrior-god described in the Old Testament the real God, or a stand-in?
My guide Ezekiel, analyzes why the burden of the God without a land transferred his own mission to his people.
00:43 Ezekiel's message
01:25 We're given new keys to study the old texts
02:27 Don't disparage your past
04:30 Why Yhwh was conquering land
06:59 Reasons for the accellerated timeline
07:45 Did the Erev Rav, the spirit of chaos, find it's way into the timeline?
09:50 How wealthy classes have accellerated learning
11:02 Collective is finding their voice
13:00 Interconnectedness of J. society
13:35 Speaking out or not
14:40 Pendulum question: what % of J's truly want the war?
15:50 J. People are important at this time
16:20 Don't accept blame!